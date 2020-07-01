Shock jail time is part of plea deal for deadly crash on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas– A New Mexico man will serve 120 days of shock jail time after he took a plea bargain in Lubbock for a deadly crash. The plea agreement on Wednesday also included 10 years suspended to community service.

On August 2, 2015, Lubbock Police responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash near the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway.

Jordan Mansel, 29, had consumed an “unknown number of alcoholic beverages and became intoxicated.” Once he was behind the wheel and driving on a public highway, he crashed into another vehicle, according to police.

An indictment stated Mansel failed to drive in the correct lane, drove into oncoming traffic and was not able to apply his brakes in time before crashing into the other vehicle.

In that vehicle was the driver, Fernando Sanchez, and victims Marissa Marroquin and John Treadwell, according to police.

Marroquin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maria Alvarado, mother of Marroquin, said everything was taken away from their family when Marroquin died, but Alvarado wanted to say for the family that they forgave him.

Marroquin’s sister, Margarita Marroquin, said their family has to live without seeing her beautiful smile.

“Jordan made a choice that changed our lives forever,” said Margarita. “I’ll be praying for you.”

Mansel was also granted a request to be allowed to move to California. However, the conditions of his plea agreement will remain the same.