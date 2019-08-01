Shoe donations needed for upcoming event in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats of has partnered with Cardinal Sports Center for the Walking Into Success program.

Walking Into Success is an initiative to provide new shoes to children in need in the local area. Throughout tax-free weekend, August 9 – 11, Cardinals Sports Center will have shoes on sale and will take donations for the program.

If you have shoes you would like to donate, you can contact Ashley’s Own Eats & Treats or drop them off at Cardinals Sports Center.

On August 12 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., visit the Cardinals Sports Center parking lot, 6524 Slide Road, for live music, food and many giveaways. The donated shoes will be given to families in need during the event.

All monetary donations and gifts will go to Family Promise of Lubbock. Family Promise will use the donations to assist families who are getting back on their feet and help with school supplies.