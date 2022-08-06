The following is a press release from Living Word of Faith Church:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Living Word of Faith Church will sponsor its 1st Annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event on Sunday, August 7th at 129 Temple Ave. from 4:00- 7:00 PM. Shoe vouchers for $50 will be available for school aged children residing in the Jackson or Mahon neighborhoods. Parents must show proof of residence and have an ID. Parents must have their children with them to claim a $50 shoe voucher to Champs Sports located at South Plains Mall.



Hot Dogs, refreshments, community booth vendors and Ballet Folklorico will perform at the event. Come prepared for a great time, fellowship and a Back to School blessing.

