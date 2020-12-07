Shooter was confronted for pushing a woman before Sunday morning Central Lubbock murder

CORRECTION: The warrant said Guartuche “pushed” a woman in the face. The story has been corrected.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records revealed on Monday that Isaiah Guartuche, 20, admitted to shooting and killing Michael Constancio, 31, in the 2300 block of 29th Street.

An arrest warrant said Guartuche had an argument with a woman in which he “pushed her in the face.” The warrant said Guartuche would not allow the argument to end.

The warrant said, “Constancio confronted Guartuche about laying his hands on [her].”

“Guartuche [was] outside when Constancio arrived,” the warrant said. “Guartuche did not want an altercation with Constancio.”

“Constancio came at Guartuche aggressively and appeared to want to fight Guartuche,” the warrant said.

“[A witness] stated Constancio grabbed Guartuche by the front of his hoodie and when he did this, Guartuche pulled a firearm and shot Constancio 3 times in the chest,” the warrant said.

Another witness reported four gunshots (instead of three) and then heard Guartuche saying, “Let’s go!” Guartuche and another person then left.

Police found Guartuche later.

2300 block of 39th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

“Guartuche admitted to shooting Constancio,” the warrant said. “Guartuche stated he was afraid of Constancio, but also stated that Constancio made no threats to his life or of causing Guartuche serious bodily injury. Guartuche stated Constancio was not armed with a weapon.”

Guartuche remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center for a murder charge as of Monday morning.

The sworn affidavit of the warrant said:

On December 6th, 2020 at approximately 1015 hours, the Lubbock Police Department received a 911 call in reference to a shooting 2320 39th Street. Responding officers located a white male in the driveway with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The white male was identified as Michael Constancio. Constancio was transported to UMC by EMS. Constancio was pronounced deceased at UMC by medical staff.

Witnesses from the scene of the shooting were identified by responding officers. These witnesses were interviewed and sworn statements were taken from them.

xxxxx gave a sworn statement about this incident. She stated Isaiah and xxxxx had an argument inside of the residence. This argument was ongoing for a while and at one point xxxxx stated Guartuche had “pushed her in the face”. xxxxx stated Guartuche was in and out of the residence and would not allow the argument to cease. xxxxx stated Constancio arrived at the residence and met Guartuche outside. Constancio confronted Guartuche about laying his hands on xxxxx. She stated xxxxx is Guartuche’s girlfriend, lives at the residence and was with Guartuche outside when Constancio arrived. Guartuche did not want an altercation with Constancio. stated she saw Guartuche turn and then heard 4 gunshots. She got onto the ground. She heard Guartuche saying “Let’s go!” to xxxxx and they left in a silver car belonging to xxxxx.

xxxxx provided a sworn statement about this incident. She stated there was an argument inside between Guartuche and xxxxx over a water cooler. She stated Constancio arrived at the residence in his car and immediately confronted Guartuche outside in the driveway. She stated Constancio came at Guartuche aggressively and appeared to want to fight Guartuche. She stated Guartuche did not want to fight Constancio and was afraid of him. She did not see Constancio with any weapons. She stated Constancio grabbed Guartuche by the front of his hoodie and when he did this, Guartuche pulled a firearm and shot Constancio 3 times in the chest. Constancio collapsed and Guartuche fled the scene in her car. Guartuche told xxxxxx as they drove away that he should not have shot Constancio so many times.

Guartuche was interviewed and gave a sworn statement. Guartuche was read his Miranda Warning and waived his rights and wanted to provide a statement. Guartuche admitted to shooting Constancio. Guartuche stated he was afraid of Constancio, but also stated that Constancio made no threats to his life or of causing Guartuche serious bodily injury. Guartuche stated Constancio was not armed with a weapon.