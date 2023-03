SLATON, Texas — One person was shot and injured at the Allsup’s Convenience Store in Slaton on Monday, according to the Slaton Police Department.

In a social media post, Slaton PD said the victim was “in stable condition at a Lubbock hospital” as of Monday evening.

“This is an isolated incident in reference to a dispute. The victim and suspect knew each other,” police stated.

Anyone with information was asked to call 806-775-1600.