LUBBOCK, Texas– A shooting at the Executive Inn late Tuesday night left one person with life-threatening injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the came in just before 11:00 p.m. to the Executive Inn on 44th Street and Avenue Q.

One person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.

