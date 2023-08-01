Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of August 1, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas– A party at a Lubbock apartment complex on Saturday ended with shots being fired at a woman, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the victim had few friends at her apartment in 500 block of Slide Road. The report stated the victim told police everyone, including the suspect, were drinking. The victim said when it was time to end the night the suspect became “extremely agitated and upset” about one of the victim’s friends “sleeping in [the suspect’s] space,” according to the report.

The victim offered her bed to the suspect which led to the suspect “getting more and more aggressive.” The report said the suspect began to “grab and hit her.” The victim was able to get out of the apartment with the suspect following her.

According to the report, the suspect pulled out a handgun and “shot twice in her direction.” The victim was found by officers with “visible injuries” to her right arm and her left eye. The report did not mention anyone was arrested.

EverythingLubbock.com reached to LPD for updates to the case.