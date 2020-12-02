Updated: shooting in Central Lubbock, one gunshot victim reported

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded for a shooting Wednesday to the 300 block of 36th Street at about 3:45 p.m. Police later provided an update indicating the injury was not life-threatening.

Police said several people went to a house and knocked on a door. When there was no answer, they tried to bust down the door with their vehicle. Police said a person inside the house shot at the vehicle, wounding one person.

Police were seen searching a residential area near the location of the original gunshot. The call came to police at 3:45 p.m.

CORRECTION and CLARIFICATION: The address has been corrected from the original version. Also, the original version of this story indicated it happened at a convenience store. To clarify, it was near but not at the store.