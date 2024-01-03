Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of January 3, 2024

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man originally charged with the murder of 67-year-old Larry Fawver, Hassan N. Abdurahman, 24, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Robbery on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 5 years in prison and will receive 1,624 days of credit for time already spent behind bars.

As part of the plea, his murder case was dismissed.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported Abdurahman and Fawver’s step-grandson, Felix Alonzo, 19 at the time of his arrest, and a juvenile were involved in the 2019 robbery.

According to court documents, Fawver’s wife saw him drive his tractor to the back of their South Lubbock home. Court records stated, “Moments later, she saw him on the ground surrounded by three men wearing dark clothing with hoods and masks as her husband yelled at her to run because they had a gun.”

After Alonzo was apprehended, US Marshals later arrested Abdurahman in Grand Prairie. The Lubbock Police Department later announced that a third juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Alonzo was sentenced to 20 years in prison in March of 2023.