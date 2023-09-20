LUBBOCK, Texas — A man originally accused of murder, Mifford Hannon III, 20, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a lesser charge of Aggravated Robbery, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Lubbock Police Department previously said the June 9, 2021, shooting at the Ella Apartments took the life of 14-year-old Dequavion Traylor.

EverythingLubbock.com in 2021 reported Hannon told authorities he and two other teens were picked up in a white truck with four girls from a trailer park off Idalou Highway to go swimming. One of the teens said they were “going to steal something from someone” and asked the girls to take them to the apartments because they wanted marijuana and money, court records stated.

LPD previously stated on the night Dequavion was shot, three suspects showed up to rob an apartment where a narcotics dealer was living and shot Dequavion when he answered the door. Traylor’s mother, Sparkle McKnight previously said, “It’s hurtful because they’re painting my child as a drug dealer – this and that, he’s not that.”

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found three guns, marijuana, scales and baggies in the apartment, according to a warrant.

A total of seven teens were initially charged in connection with the deadly shooting. Police said several of them helped plan the robbery. The statuses of other cases were not immediately available on Wednesday.

Hannon received 830 days of credit for time already spent behind bars.