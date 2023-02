LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th Street early Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 3:01 a.m. Officers found a male with serious injuries, who was later pronounced deceased at University Medical Center, according to police.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating, according to LPD.

