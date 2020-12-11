Shooting, hit and run crash, chase, ditching a gun, and arrest all at one Lubbock intersection

LUBBOCK, Texas — John Anthony Rivera, 22, of Lubbock remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday – facing a long list of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

Rivera’s arrest came Wednesday morning after police said he shot up someone’s car then caused a car crash nearby.

A witness saw someone approach a house on the corner of 90th Street and Indiana Avenue with a gun. She thought the man was going to rob the house. She was driving along Indiana and turned around. She got back to the area in time to see a crash at that same intersection.

At the same time, a couple who live in the house woke up to the sound of gunshots.

The police report said Rivera shot out four windows in the car, which was parked in the driveway of the home. He then got into another car and drove off.

The police report said he sped right into the intersection of 90th and Indiana and caused a crash. The police report said he then got out and ran away. It also said he tossed the gun into someone’s yard to hide it.

The police report said Rivera jumped the fences of several people’s yards to get away.

Another witness saw Rivera running and chased him. The police report said this witness eventually caught up and “gained physical control.” Rivera was escorted back to the crash site, where police arrested him.

Rivera was held in the detention center in lieu of bonds totaling $180,000.

A police report said the couple did not know Rivera. The police report said Rivera was an acquaintance of someone the couple knows.

Two police reports have been made public on the incident. A third police report was mentioned but not available at the time of this news article. The two police reports do not say what Rivera’s motive was other than to say he approached the house with a gun to commit a crime.

And if all that was not enough, a woman was with Rivera as a passenger in the car when it crashed. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital for her injuries.