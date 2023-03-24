LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new and conflicting details about a shooting in the 1300 block of 46th Place on Sunday night.

LPD initially said one person was seriously hurt. A police report later disclosed there was a second victim.

According to the report, someone called authorities just before 9:40 p.m. and said her son was shot in the leg. The man who was shot told police that a vehicle parked in front of his home and several people walked over to him. According to the report, he said a teen girl asked for another person who lived at the home, but she was at work.

He told police that as they got back inside the car, he heard gunshots.

The teen girl, however, gave police a different story. According to the report, she told officers that before the shooting, the other victim started “assaulting and choking her.” The report stated she told police that a “dark vehicle drove by and began shooting at them.” The girl said she was shot and limped to a nearby house for help, according to a police report.

A police report said four people from the suspect vehicle were arrested later that night for possession of drugs and firearms. Police told EverythingLubbock.com that no one has been charged in the shooting as of Friday.