LUBBOCK, Texas — One person showed up at University Medical Center with a gunshot injury after a shooting in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

A little after 3:00 a.m., an LPD officer heard about 10 to 20 shots fired near the 2400 block of 34th Street. According to the report, the officer initially thought the shots came from the direction of a club called “Bemo’s.”

Numerous people were at the parking lot when the officer arrived. When the officer drew a gun and told the bystanders to show their hands, some listened while others ignored the officer or drove away.

Police found shell casings at the intersection of 35th Street and Avenue X.

According to the report, a man who identified himself as the Bemo’s club owner was “uncooperative.” The owner commented that “in the aspect that once the subjects left his place, they were not his problem,” the LPD report stated.

Police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped off at University Medical Center in a Volkswagen that left after dropping off the victim. The victim said she was at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, where two suspects were shooting at another vehicle from a place called “Big D’s.” The victim told police that a bullet had struck her vehicle, and she felt something was wrong with her leg.

The victim said she was shot in the left thigh and drove herself to the hospital. She said her cousin moved her car, but police could not find it in the hospital parking lot, according to the report.

Due to conflicting details, police went back to confront the victim about her story. According to the report, the officer found it “odd” that she was shot in the left thigh when the shots “would have came from the front of the vehicle.”

Police said the victim stuck to the same story and said two suspects were shooting at a vehicle behind her. She said she could not see who was shooting since it “happened so fast,” but also said she saw two subjects hanging out of a vehicle as they were shooting.

According to the LPD report, it appeared the victim was withholding information. The officer believed the victim was on Avenue X when shots were fired and was struck during this altercation.