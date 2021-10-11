Shooting in the drive-thru of Lubbock Whataburger was witnessed by off-duty officer

LUBBOCK, Texas– An off-duty police officer from out-of-town witnessed a shooting in the drive-thru of a Lubbock Whataburger location, according to a Lubbock Police report.

Officers responded to the incident just after 2:00 a.m. October 9, at Whataburger, 1702 19th Street, for a report of shots-fired, police said.

According to the report, the off-duty officer said a Ford Mustang was trying to pull through the entrance to Whataburger off of 19th Street. Due to the long line, the Mustang was stuck and partially blocking the entrance.

The off-duty officer said the suspect drove up in a red vehicle, possibly a Nissan, pulled in behind the Mustang and “became agitated” with the Mustang for blocking the path, the report said.

The driver of the red vehicle got out and began arguing with the driver of the Mustang, and the incident began to get aggressive, the report said.. A crowd began to form shortly after, the report said.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired three to four rounds towards the driver and Mustang, the report said.

Then, the suspect got back into the vehicle and drove off headed westbound, and the Mustang fled southbound on Avenue Q, the report said.

The case remained under investigation Monday.