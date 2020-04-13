LPD: One seriously injured after road rage incident turned shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said a woman was seriously injured after a road rage incident just after 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to LPD, the victim, an employee at the MCM Elegante Hotel, was turning north onto Avenue Q. As she turned, another vehicle swerved to avoid the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect began yelling at the victim and discharged a firearm at the victim’s vehicle, according to LPD. The shot entered the vehicle through the driver-side door, striking the victim.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly in a tan or dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe, according to LPD.

