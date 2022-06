(Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday evening, LPD investigated a shooting at the CVS Pharmacy on 34th Street and Slide. One serious injury was reported.

There is a separate crime scene at the South Plains Mall. According to LPD it is in connection with the shooting previously reported at the CVS. Authorities ask the public to avoid the area.

