LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was injured in a shooting incident Thursday night inside a restaurant in Central Lubbock.

The injuries were not life-threatening.

Lubbock Police said the suspects were bikers inside the 50th Street Caboose at 50th Street and Slide Road.

When police arrived on scene just after 10:00 p.m., the suspects had already left. Police said witnesses heard 10 or more gunshots during the incident.

