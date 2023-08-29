LUBBOCK, Texas– A report from the Lubbock Police Department obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed officers were ‘unable to determine’ which suspect fired the shots that injured two men in a West Lubbock shooting early Sunday morning.

It was previously reported officers responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Milwaukee Avenue that left two men, later identified as Israel Trevino, 36, and Louis Gonzalez, 35, with “gunshot wounds to the legs.”

LPD said a physical altercation in the bar’s bathroom happened before the shooting occurred. The report said the suspects, later identified as Rudy Redford Jr., 21 and Saul Garica, 23, and the victims were waiting in line to use the bathroom when one of the victims “made a joke about urinating” to Garcia. According to the report, this joke led to a physical fight between the victim and Garcia.

Booking photo of Saul Garcia/Credit: Lubbock County Detention Center

Booking photo of Rudy Redford Jr. /Credit: Lubbock County Detention Center

Redford and Trevino also entered the bathroom, which led to security and off-duty officers to “break up the fight,” which led to the suspects being kicked out.

According to the report, Garcia told the victims,” I have something for you.” The victims told security Garcia and Redford “had guns and were making threats.” The report also said security told the victims they had to leave.

The victims were walking to their car when someone pulled up to the victims and fired two shots at the victims, “causing serious bodily injury” before leaving.

Garcia and Redford were found at a hotel in the 2300 block of West Loop 289 with multiple firearms and “several jars of THC wax.”

The police report said, “[Officers] were unable to determine which suspect discharged the firearm and placed both in custody.”

Redford and Garcia were taken to Lubbock County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated assault with a Deadly Weapon. The two posted bond on Monday, August 28.