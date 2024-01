LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s front desk confirmed a shooting was reported at the Executive Inn on Tuesday afternoon. Police said one person had serious injuries.

LPD stated the call came in a little before 2:40 p.m. to the 4400 block of Avenue Q. A photojournalist on scene said two ambulances were at the motel. Details about a second victim were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.