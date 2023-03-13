LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were hurt and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at a game room, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the call for shots fired near 92nd Street and Avenue P came in at 4:44 p.m. According to LCSO, authorities also responded to an incident at 110th Street and Avenue P. LCSO confirmed it was related to the shooting on 92nd Street.

LCSO said two people were shot and taken to a hospital.

“At this time there is no threat to the public. The suspect is in custody,” LCSO stated in a press release.

