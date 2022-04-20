LUBBOCK, Texas — A lawsuit filed this week by the family of Jasman Washington provided new details into police procedures concerning interagency task forces. Officers shot and killed Washington along Regis Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in April 2020. His family claimed the deadly shooting was excessive and a violation of Washington’s rights.

The Lubbock Police Department (LPD) concluded the shooting was justified, but there issues identified in the report.

Police said at the time that Washington led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

“Area law enforcement attempted to force the vehicle to stop,” LPD said at the time. “Washington refused to stop and injured a DPS Trooper. Multiple shots were fired at Washington, and he was pronounced deceased on scene.”

A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesman described the end of the chase, saying, “The subject then began to ram patrol cars with the stolen vehicle.”

“As he was doing that, one of the troopers was struck, and pinned between the vehicle and the stolen vehicle,” the DPS spokesman also said.

The trooper was not seriously injured, officials later said.

“The board found no policy violations arising from … [the] use of deadly force,” the shooting review board said in May 2020. (The report was signed and approved by the police chief in June 2020.)

“The board agreed that Mr. Washington’s actions presented an immediate risk of death or serious bodily injury to the officers attempting to take him into custody, and the use of deadly force was objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances,” it also said.

While there were no policy violations and Chief Floyd Mitchell wrote in his own handwriting on the first page of the report, “Agreed, no further action,” there were problems, starting with vehicle containment and continuing with crossfire.

“The board agreed that had the vehicle containment been more successful, Mr. Washington may not have had the opportunity to move his vehicle,” the board said.

“It seems clear in this incident the training that is given to LPD officers was not adhered to by all the officers from outside agencies taking part in the containment attempt,” the shooting review board said.

“The board agreed the LPD officers in this incident used sound tactics and followed their training, but the proper tactics were not consistent with all officers on scene.”

One of the officers with “another agency” ran to the opposite side of the stolen vehicle “which placed him in the line of fire.” He was at risk of getting shot unintentionally by one of the other officers in a situation called crossfire.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained video of the incident through an open records request. Warning: the video is graphic and violent.

“The board recommends that as long as the LPD continues to participate in interagency tasks forces, there be unified standard operating procedures and policies,” the board said.

They would “apply to all agencies and officers in the task force.”

“The board believes having such guidelines in place would be beneficial for the officers assigned to such task forces and in the best interest of the LPD,” the board said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD Wednesday morning to see if policies had been unified between LPD and partner agencies. We will provide an update if the question is answered or a statement is offered.

