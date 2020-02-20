Shooting suspect arrested in Spur, was wanted in Hood County

Image of Gilbert Xavier Sanchez from Hood County via Spur Police

SPUR, Texas — Spur Police said Gilbert Xavier Sanchez, 22, was arrested late Thursday morning for second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officers found Sanchez in the 400 Block of Willard Avenue.

“Mr. Sanchez was arrested and is now in custody at the Dickens Sheriff Office,” Spur Police said.

Spur Police quoted Hood County authorities as saying deputies responded to a shooting in Oak Trail Shores on the night of February 7. The previous Hood County statement accused Sanchez of shooting a 20-year-old man in the leg after an argument.

“The victim was airlifted … and is in stable condition,” Hood County previously said. “Sanchez fled the scene before Deputies arrived.”

A warrant was then issued for his arrest.