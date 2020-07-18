Shop, save and support the West Texas community with the JLL Partner Card

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Junior League of Lubbock:

The Junior League of Lubbock is excited to kick off the annual fundraising event, Partner Card where cardholders will receive a 20% discount from partner retailers from July 18 through August 6, 2020.

The public is invited to purchase a Partner Card from the Junior League of Lubbock website, www.jllubbock.com, for a $20 donation. Shoppers with a Partner Card will receive a 20% discount at over 35 local merchants (some exclusions apply).

The money raised by the Junior League of Lubbock is utilized to support the local West Texas community through the League’s signature projects. League signature projects include Kids in the Kitchen, educating children and families about developing healthy eating and exercise habits; SPARK, a mentoring program for 8th grade girls; and continued support of South Plains Food2Kids, a new non-profit organization supporting children experiencing food insecurity for school age children in the South Plains region.

More than 35 participating merchant partners some of whom include: Golf Headquarters, Hulla B’Lu, Ramsower’s Furniture and Adventure Park are excited to partner with this project, support the League’s community goals and provide a discount to Partner Card holders. For a complete list of merchants and exclusions visit www.jllubbock.com.

“As we kick off our first fundraising event of our 2020-2021 League year we are excited to partner with local retailers and provide a fun shopping discount to the community,” said Tina Stone, President of the Junior League of Lubbock, “Thanks to the generosity of our retail partners and community the funds raised will allow the League to continue our support of important local projects benefitting the West Texas community.”



The Junior League of Lubbock urges everyone that shops using their Partner Card to follow the CDC, state and local guidelines, as well as the guidelines each merchant has in place. This is a great opportunity to shop, save and support our local merchants, while staying safe.

Founded in 1935, the Junior League of Lubbock is committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. The Junior League of Lubbock is a volunteer organization for women interested in making an impact in their community.



The Junior League of Lubbock is a member of The Association of Junior Leagues International, an organization of transformational female leaders who set bold goals, open their circles, disrupt convention and change the conversation for the betterment of civil society. Today, there are Leagues across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom

(News release from the Junior League of Lubbock)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains