LUBBOCK, Texas – On Sunday, an aggravated robbery occurred at Home Depot, 5801 West Loop 289, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department.

The victim, a Home Depot employee, told police the suspect walked out of the store with items, then the employee confronted him in the parking lot.

According to the LPD report, the suspect let go of the shopping cart, then the employee followed him to a vehicle, holding the cart. Attempting to lose the employee, the suspect entered the vehicle, and the employee got in front of it to take a photo of the license plate.

According to video surveillance, the suspect then drove in the victim’s direction, accelerated and slammed on the brakes multiple times.

The items were recovered, and the victim was not injured, according to the police report.

The suspect had not been located at the time of the report.