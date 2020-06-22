Shoplifting led to attack on two officers, warrant said, suspect recognized by his own grandmother

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant made available on Monday provided more details about the stabbing and wounding of two sheriff’s deputies Saturday evening near the 4000 block of South Loop 289.

Miko Devon Butler, 28, was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

The arrest warrant said a sheriff’s deputy was providing security for Walmart at South Loop and University Avenue.

“[The] deputy … was notified of a theft suspect who had been observed shoplifting items at the store. [The deputy] observed the suspect leave the store and followed the suspect on foot,” the warrant said.

The deputy continued to walk behind Butler until another officer arrived to help. By that time, they were in front of Jason’s Deli and IHOP along the access road of South Loop 289.

“Miko [Butler] physically resisted arrest and began to fight with the deputies. During this fight, Butler pulled out a large folding knife and began to assault the deputies. Both deputies received multiple stab wounds to their body, including wounds to the face, neck, back and arms.”

Butler ran off, and both deputies were taken to University Medical Center by EMS.

“Butler’s photo from Wal-Mart security was released to the media to attempt to locate and identify the suspect,” the warrant said. “Butler’s grandmother was interviewed … She identified Butler from the photograph and stated she had given him the shirt he was wearing in the photo.”

Butler was located at the Motel 6 at 66th Street and Interstate 27. He was arrested about four hours after the stabbing. He was taken by EMS to a hospital after his encounter with a police K-9 during his arrest.

“Latent [finger]prints were recovered from items stolen from Wal-Mart by Butler. These latent prints were positively identified as Butler’s,” the warrant said.

As of Sunday evening, one deputy was released from UMC and the other remained hospitalized.

The recommended bond on the warrant was listed $300,000 but his bond is not yet listed on his jail booking sheet.