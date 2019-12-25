Shoppers race against the clock on Christmas Eve

LUBBOCK, Texas — Hundreds of shoppers were out on Christmas Eve looking for last minute deals and gifts for loved ones.

Beth Bridges, property manager for South Plains Mall, said it’s not uncommon for people to travel miles to the Hub City for Christmas shopping.

“Since the mall and Lubbock in general is such a regional draw for shoppers and people in the region, we have a lot of people that come in from out of town,” she said.

Shopper April Norman said she drove into Lubbock from Amarillo to shop and look at art work.

“I work a lot so this is my last first minute shopping. So I’m just going to be kind of rushing around,”she said.

Shopper Elizabeth Young was out with her mother and brother shopping. She said that although shopping is a holiday tradition, it’s important to remember what matters most.

“I always say think Christmas is about spending time with your family not really the gifts, it’s mainly like bringing family together, and stuff like that,”she said.