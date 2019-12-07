Shoppers visit the thrift store for the holidays

LUBBOCK Texas- With the holiday season in effect, shoppers are out looking for good deals. For some in the Hub City, that means shopping at their local thrift stores.

The Disabled American Veterans Thrift Store located between 13th Street and Buddy Holly has been located downtown for 45 years and everything in the store is donated.

Norma Kirby and she and her family have been shopping there for years.

“I love coming to this store. I always find something good, something unusual,” she said. “He’s got some great things. I love it.”

Store manager Stan Daniel said his store offers a unique experience.

“It’s like going on a childhood memory walk. All of a sudden you see something that was a toy that you remember and you have a flashback,” he said. “It’s kind of like going to a museum where you see a little bit of everything”

Daniel said it’s not unusual for people to come in to do their holiday shopping.

“We do have a lot of people coming in. They’re either coming in for decorating or buying things for their friends,” he said. “They might want to buy a white elephant gift.”

He said the best part about shopping at his thrift store during the holidays is the price.

“There’s going to be things that you’re going to find in here and the prices will be a little more reasonable,” he said. “I sold a bed yesterday that was probably five to six hundred dollars for the bed frame. And here you can buy it for $75 dollars.”

For more information about the Disabled Americans Thrift Store you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/davthriftstore/