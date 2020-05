LUBBOCK, Texas — The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash at 125th Street and Memphis Avenue, according to a tweet from Lubbock Police Department.

The tweet says officers originally responded to the call regarding a suspicious vehicle which led to a short pursuit.

One person in the vehicle has moderate injuries, the tweet said.

Click the link below to view the tweet.

https://mobile.twitter.com/LubbockPolice/status/1260154020271984640