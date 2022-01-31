LUBBOCK, Texas— Authorities responded to the report of gunfire in Central Lubbock Monday morning at 10:45, according to Lubbock Police.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Brownfield Drive. One person was arrested, and charges were possible against a second person, police said. Police said one person threatened another and was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Officers at the scene told a photojournalist that during the dispute, a resident fired a warning shot. Police said the resident might be charged with firing a gun inside the city.

No injuries were reported.

We have reached out to police to see if there is more information.