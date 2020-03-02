Shots fired after altercation Friday night in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple shots were fired after an altercation Friday night, according to a police report.

The incident occurred in the 2600 block of 1st Street, around 10:45 p.m.

The report states that two people were fighting, when a third came out of his residence and jumped in, punching and kicking the victim face, head and chest areas.

According to the report, the third person in the fight then went into his residence and retrieved a firearm. He fired two shots into the air.

The victims then retreated towards their house, with the man who was involved in the fight shouting back and forth the with the suspect, the police report said. The suspect fired another shot at the victims, but no one was struck.

The suspect’s mother said that the suspect has a valid license to carry and described the victim who was fighting with the suspect as a “crackhead” who frequently rides his scooter on her property, per the report.

Officers checked the area and found bullet holes in the walls of a residence, the report said.

The suspect’s potential charges are aggravated assault, deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.