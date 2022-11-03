LUBBOCK, Texas — Shots were fired after a man pointed a “sawed-off shotgun” at his girlfriend during an argument early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, LPD was called at 3:40 a.m. to a home along North Interstate 27 near the airport.

The victim told police that she was in an argument with her boyfriend, and they got into a physical altercation. According to the report, the victim left the residence and called her sister after the suspect pointed a “sawed-off shotgun” at her.

The suspect followed the victim outside, and she tried to take the gun. After a short struggle, the victim said she let go and the suspect fired a shot in an “unknown direction,” according to the police report.

The victim left the scene with her sister. According to the police report, the suspect was not located at the time. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the case remained under investigation as of Thursday.