Shots fired after restaurant employee refuses to give out free food, LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 510 block of East 23rd Street on Tuesday after an altercation took place between a restaurant employee and four other people.

After the four suspects entered the business, they asked the employee for free food, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

The employee told the suspects that they did not offer free food and that they needed to pay for it. The subjects then began arguing with the employee, according to the police report, even after he had asked them to leave the restaurant.

Outside in the restaurant parking lot, the employee told police he noticed a gun in the pocket of one of the suspects.

According to the report, two of the suspects shook their guns in the employee’s direction and fired them.

The employee told police he thought they would harm him, so he called police. According to the police report, one of the subjects then yelled, “Don’t shoot don’t shoot, they’re calling the laws.”

While the suspects were leaving, four shots were fired into the air.

The employee later mentioned he recognized two of the suspects and provided police with more details.

When police arrived on the scene, four bullet casings were found and collected as evidence.

A witness told police they heard about four gunshots and then saw the suspect’s vehicle driving west on East 23rd Street, the police report said.