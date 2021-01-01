Shots fired at an apartment, Lubbock Police make arrests and find stolen guns

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police arrested one adult and two juveniles Friday afternoon and recovered several stolen firearms after shots were fired at the Hilltop Apartments in the 2100 block of East 4th Street. There were also related shots-fired calls at two other locations.

The response to the first shooting led officers to a home in the 2600 block of Globe Avenue. Police were still on scene Friday evening serving a search warrant.

The name of the adult has not yet been released.

Police said the call has been listed as an aggravated assault for the shooting at Hilltop. So far, there have been no reports of injuries. Officers continued investigating how many shots-fired calls are related to this one case beyond the ones they already know about.