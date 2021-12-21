Shots fired in Lubbock neighborhood, then police pursuit via helicopter ends with two arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter pursued two suspects before they were both arrested in Central Lubbock early Sunday morning, a Lubbock police report said.

Officers first responded to a report of shots-fired at 1:00 a.m. to the 2700 block of 9th Street. A person told Lubbock Police she heard multiple gunshots and saw a man running toward a white Chevrolet Malibu, the report said.

The Malibu drove eastbound on 9th Street after the shots were fired, police said.

Due to the Malibu driving at a high rate of speed, officers did not pursue it. However, a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched to assist.

The helicopter kept a visual on the vehicle as it continued to “travel throughout the city in a reckless manner.” The Malibu turned off its lights and ran stop signs, the report said.

A police officer was able to track down the Malibu as it stopped in the northbound access road on Interstate 27, on 48th Street and Avenue Q.

Two suspects were seen getting out of the vehicle and ran on foot, the report said.

Those suspects were later identified as Mizarius Zyouon Williams and Juquan Javor Johnson, according to the report.

The officer was then able to apprehend both suspects, with the help of another on-scene officer who arrived, the report said.

A rifle was also found nearby over a barbed wire fence and was taken as evidence.

Williams was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence, the report said.

According to the report, Johnson was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

Williams posted bond by the time this article was published, and Johnson remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.

RELATED STORIES: