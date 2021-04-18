Shots fired at man who was chasing two suspects, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man said shots were fired at him while he was chasing two individuals through the Melonie Park neighborhood early Wednesday, according to a police report.

The incident was reported around 3:15 a.m. on April 14 in the 3600 block of 58th Street.

According to the report, officers with the Lubbock Police Department were called to the scene in reference to an aggravated assault.

The victim told LPD he observed two individuals near his vehicle from a kitchen window.

He went outside and chased them off, but then got into his vehicle and started following their vehicle.

While chasing the suspects, the report said the victim told police one of the suspects started shooting at his vehicle.

He then lost sight of the suspects’ vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case should contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.