LUBBOCK, Texas — Two suspects remain at large after a home in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Street was shot at on September 26, Lubbock Police confirmed on Friday.

Officers were called in reference to shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found multiple shell casings “littering” the street in front of the residence as well as the alley. Two victims and their child were found in the home, the report said. The couple told officers they were in the center bedroom watching a movie on a laptop when they heard the gunshots.

Two bullets entered the home, one hitting the wall behind them and another hitting the laptop in front of them, the couple said. So they ran to the southmost bedroom of the home where their child was sleeping, and called police.

No one was hurt, according to the police report. The male victim said he didn’t know the suspects or why the family’s home was being targeted.

Witnesses in the neighborhood recalled hearing shots and seeing two suspects flee the scene according to the report. One witness attempted to throw a brick at the suspects, but they kept running and fired more shots in the air.

The suspects remain at large, the police report said. The investigation is ongoing.