Shots fired at pickup truck driving along MSF, police investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, police received a call about a shooting that happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 6000 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The victim told police he was driving home from work when he heard approximately four shots and heard something hit his vehicle.

According to the police report, he continued driving to get away and made it home before his vehicle broke down.

The victim told police he did not know why someone would shoot at him. He also told police he saw a small, blue car speed away as well, but he was unsure if it was involved.

According to the police report, the victim was not injured.

Police were unable to see the vehicle because it was at a repair shop, but the victim showed photos he had taken. According to the report, police saw three gunshot holes on the vehicle: one on the back passenger door, another on the front passenger door and one above the front passenger tire.

At the time of the police report, no suspect had been identified.