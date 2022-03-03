LUBBOCK, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Lubbock Police Department gave new information on a Wednesday night shooting in which two people suffered serious injuries in the 1200 block of 66th Street.

According to a written summary from LPD, the victims stopped beside the suspect’s vehicle at the traffic light facing north at 6600 Interstate 27 access road.

The suspect then rolled his window down, yelled at the victims and fired several shots at their vehicle, according to police.

Police previously said the victims drove to a different location near the 1100 block of 53rd Street.  The victims were then taken to University Medical Center for care, according to LPD.

The suspect left north on I-27 and has not yet been located.