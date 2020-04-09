Shots fired at three people from moving vehicle, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called for shots-fired early Monday morning, according to a police report. Three people told police they were stopped in a vehicle just after 2:00 a.m. for a red light at South Loop and University Avenue.

The driver of the victims’ vehicle told police that some people in another vehicle motioned for him to roll down his window. When he did, a passenger from the other vehicle got out with a gun. The driver of the victims’ vehicle drove off. After that the passenger in the suspects’ vehicle was hanging out of the window while shooting.

One of the bullets shattered the driver-side window of the victims’ vehicle. The windshield was also cracked. The victims told police there were possibly three shots fired.

The driver of the victims’ vehicle “advised he attempted to get away from the suspect vehicle driving in the neighborhood to the West of University.”

The police report said, “The suspect vehicle continued to follow them throughout the neighborhood. [He] advised he got back to the South Loop [and] got on the westbound access road.”

Eventually the other vehicle stopped following. There were no injuries, according to the police report.

As of Thursday, there were no arrests or updates.