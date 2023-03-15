WOLFFORTH, Texas — The Wolfforth Police Department is looking for information on suspects in an older model dark Dodge four-door pickup, according to a social media post.

Police said they were looking to identify three suspects wearing dark hoodies in the vehicle. The two suspects exited the vehicle and started walking towards the driveway of the victim. The victim was inside the garage and asked what they wanted.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim, according to police. Police said the victim was not injured and the suspects ran to the vehicle and drove away.

Please contact the Wolfforth Police Department at 806-855-4160. You can remain anonymous.