Shots fired at woman in Central Lubbock after she was followed by van, police report says

LUBBOCK Texas — At approximately 5:25 a.m. Saturday, police received a shots-fired call in the 4800 block of Avenue Q. The victim told police someone fired a gun toward her while she was in her vehicle.

According to a police report, a Dallas woman visiting Lubbock said she was stopped at a gas station to purchase cigarettes when she noticed a green van following her.

She told police she went back to her hotel but was too scared to leave her vehicle because she noticed the green van was also in the parking lot.

According to the police report, the victim decided to circle the block to see if the van would follow, and it did. She then told police she tried to lose the van, but it continued to follow her.

When the victim circled back and was near her hotel, the suspect fired several gunshots toward her and her vehicle, according to the police report.

A witness at the scene said he was walking near the hotel and heard the gunshots. He also told police he saw a green van drive off after the shots.

The victim told police she did not know why she was followed or shot at. Her vehicle showed no signs of damage, and police were unable to locate any spent shells at the scene.

At the time of the police report, no suspect was identified, and the van was not located.