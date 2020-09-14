Shooting at Lubbock apartment complex, reports of injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas — EMS and Lubbock Police were called to the 5400 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway just after 12:30 Monday afternoon for shots fired.

Police provided an update Monday afternoon saying a person identified as one of the victims invited two people to his apartment.

“A verbal altercation ensued within the living room,” police said. One of the other residents of the apartment saw one suspect holding the victim in a chokehold while also pointing a gun at the victim.

The other resident retrieved a gun and they “began exchanging gunfire.”

The afternoon update from police said one of the suspects was shot in the back. The LPD police desk said in the minutes after the shooting that one of the victims was shot in the knee.

Police said one of the suspects showed up at the University Medical Center emergency room.

Names have not been released yet.