Shots-fired call leads to short police chase, one gunshot victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided a statement on a shots fired call in the 100 block of North Utica Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to LPD, an officer was responding to the shots fired call when he saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high speed. The vehicle led the officer on a short vehicle chase until the officer lost sight of the vehicle.

The officer then located the vehicle, unoccupied, in the 100 block of Uvalde, according to LPD.

LPD said a passenger of the vehicle was arrested on a felon in possession of a firearm charge and another passenger was located after arriving at University Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Two additional passengers remained unidentified, according to LPD.

