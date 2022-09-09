LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shots-fired situation near Overton Elementary School just after 3:30 p.m.

A Lubbock ISD spokesperson was aware of a shots-fired call but said it was not at the school. School already let out for the day, LISD said. Officials were able to provide an updated location shortly after the initial call and said it was the 3600 block of 31st Street.

LISD said staff heard the shots and some kids were still on property. They were taken back into the school building just as a safety precaution.

We requested more information from LPD. The following is a brief statement from the police department:

At this time it is a Shots Fired call in the 3600 block of 31st Street. No connection to West Wind or Overton Elementary.

There is no current Active Shooter situation at Overton Elementary.