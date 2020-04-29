Shots fired days after murder case may be retaliation, Lubbock police report said

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, a police report provided more details about a shots-fired call in East Lubbock that was the result of retaliation for a deadly shooting two days prior.

Lubbock Police arrived in the 1700 block of East 1st Place to find several people outside after hearing multiple shots fired, according to the report.

One of the responding officers noted that he assisted with a homicide investigation a few days prior on the same block, and he believed the shooting may have been “related in some form of retaliation,” the report states.

A shooting in the early morning hours of April 24 left teenager, Darrien Lee Nichols, 17, dead, according to police. The shooting happened at 100 block of Avenue M. Police said another teen, Brianna Garza, 18, drove herself and Nichols to her brother’s house in the 1700 block of East 1st Place for help.

Garza was also injured in the shooting, but her injuries were believed to be non-life threatening, said police.

When police arrived on scene on April 26, several shell casings were found in a backyard, and a neighbor told officers the shooting occurred in the backyard of the house where the shell casings were found, according to the report.

Based on the rifle-type shell casings, found along with other multiple shell casings, police indicated there may have been two shooters involved, the report states.

The officer attempted to gain a response from inside the home by knocking loudly several times while identifying himself as police.

Once more officers were called to assist, the officer said he kicked the back door and found two people in the living room, the report states. Two other people were also inside the home and were also detained, according to police.

A total of four people in the home were arrested for warrants and other charges, including discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities and possession of drug paraphernalia.