LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the South Plains Mall on Monday, July 3, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The report was made available Tuesday.

According to the police report, the victims were approached by a former store employee and another suspect inside the mall. The police report said the victim told the two something along the lines of, “I don’t associate with y’all.”

Later that night, the suspects asked the victims for a ride, who said they were busy and wouldn’t do it. One of the suspects told the victim “you about to run me that chain” referring to the gold necklace one of the victims was wearing.

When the victims’ vehicle went in reverse, the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the vehicle an unknown number of times. Officers found multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.

The victims suffered small cuts on their arms which police believe were caused “caused from the glass shattering inside the car.”

The police report said no arrests were made in connection with the case at the time. EverythingLubbock.com reached to LPD for additional information. An update will be provided if necessary.