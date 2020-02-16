Shots fired in attempted burglary early Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family of four had its house broken into in an attempted burglary early Friday morning, according to a police report. A round of shots was also fired in the incident.

The father of the family heard glass breaking in one of his house’s bedrooms. When he walked to the room, he saw the suspect’s arm coming through the window, according to the report.

The incident was reported at 3:20 a.m. on the 2200 block of 18th Street.

The victim then screamed at the suspect, who became startled and fired a round of shots through the adjacent window.

The victim grabbed his kids to leave the residence, and opened his door to find the suspect fleeing Eastbound on 18th Street, with what appeared to be a black handgun in his hand, according to the report.