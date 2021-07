LUBBOCK, Texas– A man was shot Monday night in Central Lubbock after a suspect shot at his dog, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to 23rd Street and Avenue U for a report of shots fired.

An unknown suspect shot at a dog and, in the process, also struck the dog’s owner, Marcus Sanders, 41, in the foot, police said.

Sanders was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

No arrests were made Tuesday, police said.