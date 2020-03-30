Shots fired in robbery attempt, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to the report of a robbery with shots fired on Saturday night.

The original call was in the 2700 block of 44th Street but police met with the victim at a convenience store at 34th Street and University Avenue. Police were told the victim got a message on Snapchat about going to someone’s house to smoke marijuana.

He was invited to go inside with three people but “did not have a good feeling about it.” The victim said no, according to the police report. One of three suspects then pulled out a gun and demanded money, according to the police report.

The victim sped off in his car. He heard five shots. Police found a bullet hole in the back of the car and live rounds outside the house where it started.

As of Monday morning, no arrests had been made according to police.